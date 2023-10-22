‘Nutrition problem of Pakistan worsening due to climate change’

Malnourished children can be seen in this picture with a woman. — UNICEF Pakistan

Unexpected temperature variability and extreme weather events are resulting in reduction of nutritional value of staple crops in Pakistan, experts have warned, and called for switching to biofortified crops to deal with growing malnutrition in the country.

“Yield of rice reduced drastically in rice-growing areas of upper Sindh in 2020 and 2021,” Ghulam Mustafa Nangraj, director at the Agriculture Extension Sindh told The News on Saturday.

“The produce also lacked the required nutrition value due to extreme weather variability. Last year, floods and heavy rains destroyed most of the standing crops in Sindh, further worsening the nutrition crisis in the province.”

Claiming that climate change has multifold effects on nutrition in Sindh and South Punjab, Nangraj said that on the one hand, unprecedented floods destroyed most of the standing crops.

On the other hand, he added, extremely high and sudden drop in temperatures affected the yield and quality of grains, reducing their nutritional value and adding to the ongoing malnutrition in these areas.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan claimed in a recent report that the agriculture, food, livestock and fisheries sectors suffered a loss of Rs800 billion in the devastating floods that hit Pakistan between June and August 2022.

They also affected 33 million people and displaced at least eight million of them. The report estimates the long-term losses to these sectors at around Rs1.98 trillion.

Nangraj said that in the wake of back-to-back natural calamities and weather-related disasters, they are trying to convince local farmers to switch to biofortified crops such as zinc wheat, which are more nutritious with adequate amounts of zinc, iron and other micronutrients.

He said experts are also trying to come up with new varieties of wheat and rice that are not only nutritious but their yield is also high when compared to traditional varieties.

“Right now farmers in Sindh are growing traditional varieties of wheat since they don’t know that biofortified varieties are more nutritious and better for their families’ health. Awareness needs to be spread among farmers in Sindh, like in Punjab, to switch to biofortified crops, which are also heat- and drought-resistant.”

Five biofortified zinc wheat varieties have so far been developed and released by the federal government, and the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pahktunkhwa with the support of HarvestPlus: Zincol-2016, Akbar-2019, Nawab-2021, Tarnab Rehbar and Tarnab Gandum-1.

Former federal minister for climate change Sherry Rehman also called for adopting adaptive measures and sustainable agricultural practices to ensure the well-being of the people, saying Pakistan is grappling with a pressing nutrition emergency, which is closely linked to the challenges posed by climate change.

“Pakistan currently ranks 99th out of 126 countries on the Global Hunger Index, indicating a severe food insecurity issue. One out of every five children below the age of five in Pakistan is currently grappling with acute malnutrition. Shockingly, approximately 10.5 million individuals are currently experiencing food insecurity across 43 highly vulnerable districts.”

According to Sherry, the impact of the nutrition crisis echoes across the nation, with over 3.5 million children bearing the severe burden of malnutrition within the 84 districts affected by the devastating floods.

Pakistan is experiencing more frequent and intense extreme weather events, which are disrupting food production, damaging crops and displacing populations, leading to food shortages and increased malnutrition, the former federal minister added.

Dr M Yaqub Mujahid, country manager, HarvestPlus Pakistan, said that combating hidden hunger requires a range of context-specific combinations of evidence-based interventions that complement each other, including dietary diversification, supplementation, commercial food fortification, biofortification and other public health measures.

“Enriching nutrients into staple crops that farmers are already eating provides a safety net against severe levels of micronutrient deficiency and helps mitigate challenges of nutritional insecurity due to climate change.”

Sharing the progress on biofortification, Mujahid said that over four million tonnes of biofortified wheat grain was harvested in Pakistan in the cropping season of 2022-23.

He said that over 2.1 million farming households are consuming zinc wheat, with millions other purchasing from the open market. Moreover, he added, over 80,000 tonnes of certified seed of zinc wheat was produced for the cropping season of 2023-24.

He maintained that the catalyst to scale is development of quality nutritious wheat varieties, government support in early generation seed production, demand creation, working closely with the value chain actors and end users, and building their capacity to effectively grow biofortified crops.