Drivers shocked by ‘obscene’ prospect of one-million euros fines

AUSTIN: Formula One’s top drivers have expressed their shock at the possibility they could face fines of up to one million euros ($1.06 million) for breaches of the ‘sporting code’ after ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA) quadrupled the limit.
Britain’s George Russell branded the initiative “obscene” and unrealistic, saying most drivers could not afford such heavy fines, confirming that the drivers will meet on Friday ahead of this weekend´s United States Grand Prix.
“Maybe one of the drivers who has been paid a lot would be happy to pay that much, but it seems to be pretty obscene,” said Mercedes driver Russell, 25, having revealed that he lost money in the early years of his F1 career.
Russell and his colleagues reacted late Thursday to a decision taken by the FIA to quadruple the limit for fines, for breaches of their Sporting Code, following a meeting of the World Motor Sports Council in Geneva earlier.
The limit had been unchanged for 12 years and the announcement came as a shock to most drivers.
Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said: “I think it’s pretty ridiculous that a driver could be fined one million euros. In my first years in F1, I was on a five-figure salary and lost over six figures in my first year, paying for my trainer, my flights and an assistant.
“And that’s probably the case for 25 per cent of the grid. We’re doing what we love, so we’re not complaining about that, but if you take a year-one driver who probably by the end of the year is losing over 100,000 euros, you fine them one million euros. What´s going to happen?” He confirmed that the subject would be discussed at Friday’s drivers´ briefing at the Circuit of the Americas.
