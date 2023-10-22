Man City return to PL summit after Liverpool win derby

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma attempts to cross the ball past Manchester City's John Stones during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on October 21, 2023. — AFP

LONDON: Manchester City beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday to return to the Premier League summit and end Liverpool´s brief stay at the top after their victory in the Merseyside derby.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Jurgen Klopp´s men beat 10-man Everton 2-0 in the early kick-off at Anfield, extending their dominance over their struggling neighbours.

But champions City put their recent wobble behind them as they saw off high-flying Brighton thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Arsenal can become the fourth team to top the table on Saturday if they beat Chelsea in the early evening kick-off.

Liverpool had fortune on their side at home.

Everton´s Ashley Young was sent off before half-time for two bookable offences, while Ibrahima Konate escaped a second booking in the second half with the game still goalless.

Liverpool struggled to make their man advantage count, but finally achieved the breakthrough 15 minutes from time when Salah smashed home from the penalty spot after Michael Keane handled.

Salah was then teed up by Darwin Nunez to make the points safe deep into stoppage time.

Everton manager Sean Dyche was angry about the decision not to send Konate off.

“I have no clue how he didn´t feel it was a bookable offence,” he said.

“I like to think there are a lot of fair-minded people here today who are stunned that wasn´t a second yellow card.”

Even Klopp said he could understand Everton´s frustration at a lack of consistency from referee Craig Pawson.

But the three points mean the Reds have lost just one of their last 29 Merseyside derbies and remain unbeaten at Anfield in front of a crowd against Everton since 1999.

City, who had lost their previous two league games, dominated the first half of their match at the Etihad against Brighton, taking the lead through Alvarez in the seventh minute.

Jeremy Doku was the creator as he reached the byline and pulled back for Alvarez to tuck home his seventh of the season from 12 yards.

Haaland ended his brief goal drought by doubling City´s lead 12 minutes later, driving home a fierce left-footed shot from just outside the area.