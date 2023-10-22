FIFA suspends Congolese coach for 20 years for sexual abuse

The FIFA sign can be seen on a building. — AFP/File

PARIS: FIFA on Friday suspended a former youth coach in the Democratic Republic of Congo from football for 20 years for sexually abusing a youth player.

The governing body of world football said in a statement that Jonathan Bukabakwa had been “found guilty of sexually abusing a minor football player”.

It said the adjudicatory chamber had also fined Bukabakwa 100,000 Swiss francs (112,000 dollars).