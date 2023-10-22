FIFA suspends Congolese coach for 20 years for sexual abuse

PARIS: FIFA on Friday suspended a former youth coach in the Democratic Republic of Congo from football for 20 years for sexually abusing a youth player.
The governing body of world football said in a statement that Jonathan Bukabakwa had been “found guilty of sexually abusing a minor football player”.
It said the adjudicatory chamber had also fined Bukabakwa 100,000 Swiss francs (112,000 dollars).
One of the Formula One's top drivers, Britain’s George Russell. — AFP/FileAUSTIN: Formula One’s top drivers have...
India's coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey interact during a practice session at the Maharashtra...
English coach Stephen Constantine while interacting with people in this picture released on April 25, 2023. —...
USA's Ben Shelton reacts after a point against USA's Marcos Giron during their men's singles semi-final match at the...
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma attempts to cross the ball past Manchester City's John Stones during the English Premier...
Islamabad clinch National Deaf Cricket title. FacebookLAHORE: Islamabad clinched the National Deaf Cricket...