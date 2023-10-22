 
close
Sunday October 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Sports

Points Table

By Our Correspondent
October 22, 2023
Points Table. AFP/File
Points Table. AFP/File

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.923

India 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.659

South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.212

Australia 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.193

Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.456

Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.784

Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.048

Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.048

England 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.248

Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.250