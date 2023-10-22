Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR
New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.923
India 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.659
South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.212
Australia 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.193
Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.456
Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.784
Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.048
Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.048
England 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.248
Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.250
One of the Formula One's top drivers, Britain’s George Russell. — AFP/FileAUSTIN: Formula One’s top drivers have...
India's coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey interact during a practice session at the Maharashtra...
English coach Stephen Constantine while interacting with people in this picture released on April 25, 2023. —...
USA's Ben Shelton reacts after a point against USA's Marcos Giron during their men's singles semi-final match at the...
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma attempts to cross the ball past Manchester City's John Stones during the English Premier...
The FIFA sign can be seen on a building. — AFP/FilePARIS: FIFA on Friday suspended a former youth coach in the...