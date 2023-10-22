Latham hails ‘fantastic’ India ahead of marquee WC clash

Fighting fit?: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson attends a practice session on the eve of the World Cup game against India at Dharamsala. / AFP



DHARAMSALA: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on Saturday said hosts India have been playing “fantastic cricket” and the Kiwis will need to adapt quickly to win the battle of World Cup table-toppers.

Both teams come into the contest unbeaten in their four matches and now meet in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala to get ahead of each other in the race to the semi-finals.

New Zealand have an edge over India in World Cup match-ups with a 5-3 advantage and knocked out the much-fancied team in the semi-finals of the last edition in 2019.

“I´m not sure to be honest,” Latham, who is leading the side in the absence of the injured Kane Williamson, said on his team´s good record against India at the 50-over showpiece.

“They´re a fantastic team. They´ve been playing some great cricket for a long period of time. We´ve had some great contests in ICC events, but also in bilateral series, whether that be home or away.”

New Zealand reached the final of the last two World Cups but lost to Australia in 2015 and then England four years ago.

“Being adaptable is probably one of the most important things for us as a group and trying to do that as quick as possible,” Latham told reporters.

“Obviously with this format you play everyone once which is unique to 2015 where it was pool play.”

Latham, a wicketkeeper-batsman, added: “So yeah, again we´re in India, we´re offered different conditions that we´re used to. So, adaptability, sticking to our plan as best you can.”

New Zealand´s previous two matches have been in hot and humid Chennai but the action now shifts to the winter capital of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

India ‘favourites’ to win World Cup, says Taylor

India at home are a “different beast” and remain favourites to win the ongoing World Cup, former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor said on Saturday.

“India in their home conditions are a different beast and they have started unsurprisingly strongly - I see them as favourites to win the competition at this stage, no matter what happens in Dharamsala tomorrow,” Taylor said in an International Cricket Council (ICC) column.

But Taylor, an aggressive batsman who retired last year after being part of two World Cups finals in 2015 and 2019, said a packed home crowd will bring the best out of New Zealand.

“The crowd will naturally play a part but I think New Zealand will thrive in that atmosphere,” said Taylor.

“Every time you come here, you play in front of full crowds and you know you´ll be up against it.” New Zealand come into the game with a 5-3 record against India at the 50-over showpiece and came out on top in the 2019 semi-final at Manchester.

Taylor hopes for a similar result on Sunday, saying, “top of the table at the halfway stage would be a great place to be”.