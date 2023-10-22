Akhtar slams Babar, warns Pakistan ahead of Afghanistan clash. Times of India

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup and directed criticism towards the team’s captain Babar Azam.

Akhtar warned Pakistan ahead of their clash against Afghanistan that they need to be cautious in their approach if they want to avoid further embarrassment.

Akhtar questioned the decision to win the toss and elect to bowl, emphasising the importance of setting a substantial target when batting first. He lamented Babar Azam’s inconsistent form throughout the tournament particularly in crucial matches against top-tier teams. Akhtar stressed that great players need to deliver great innings in significant games to establish their reputation.

In Pakistan’s match against Australia, dropped catches, especially the crucial chance to dismiss David Warner, proved to be pivotal in their defeat.

He expressed disappointment with certain team selections and strategies, including the introduction of Iftikhar Ahmed as the first-change bowler and Usama Mir’s dropped catch.

He urged Pakistan to put up an improved batting performance and to play with determination in the face of challenging conditions, emphasizing that Afghanistan is a formidable team and shouldn’t be taken lightly.