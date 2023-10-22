We couldn’t finish well: Shafique. x/KOHLI_GOAT_18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique has blamed poor finishing as the reason for the defeat against Australia in the World Cup match, admitting that Australia on the given day played better cricket.

In a post-match media talk, Abdullah said they were going well to chase down a big Australian total but were unable to do that due to poor finishing. “Comparatively we bowled and batted better against Australia than we did against India. But here we could not finish well which turned out to be the reason for our defeat. Our bowlers did well to restrict Australia to a reachable total on a wicket that offered no assistance to bowlers. Our batsmen did well to keep us in the hunt and we brought down the run-rate to a getable target, yet poor finishing cost us the match.”

He praised Australia for playing better cricket on the given day. “Australia played and were able to tick all the boxes. We could not finish the game which we should have following good start we managed up front.”

Together with Imam-ul-Haq (70) Abdullah put up 134 runs for the opening wicket from just 21.1 overs to set the tone for the big chase.

“In batting, we could not manage last overs well. That turned out to be the reason for losing the match at the end.”

He said there was a lot to play for. “Everyone is keen to make the best of remaining matches. We will work hard and make efforts to overcome our weaknesses,” he said.

On crucial drop catches including the one by Usama Mir of David Warner, he said it was a sheer bad luck. “Sometimes it happens.”

When asked about his powerful sixes, especially against Haris Rauf, Warner said he knew his bowling well. “I also trained hard for such strikes and knew well how Haris bowls.”

On his dropped catch, he said he didn’t even see Usama dropping him as Micheal Marsh was covering him. “I am especially happy for Marsh for getting a hundred on his birthday. “Once we put up a solid start, bowlers found it difficult to contain us. Though they did well in the end to restrict us to a reachable total.”