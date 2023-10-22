Pakistan ‘put arms around’ Usama after catch blunder: Morkel

Arms around him': Pakistan's Usama Mir bowls during the match against Australia on Friday. AFP

BENGALURU: Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Saturday said the whole team will “put their arms around” Usama Mir after his dropped catch opened the doors for Australia to clinch a crucial World Cup victory.

Leg-spinner Mir, playing in his first match of the tournament, spilled an easy-looking catch which would have seen the back of David Warner in the fifth over of Friday’s game bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

At the time Warner was on just 10 -- he went onto make 163, hitting nine sixes and 14 boundaries to propel Australia to an imposing 367-9.

Warner and Mitchell Marsh (121) put on 259 for the opening wicket.

Pakistan lost their way with a middle-order collapse and were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs to lose by 62 runs.

“Luckily the team atmosphere is very strong and everybody in that dressing room will put their arms around Usama and support him,” said former South Africa fast bowler Morkel.

“It was a dropped catch. Anybody can drop catches on any day, it´s part of the game.”

Mir, 27, was playing in only his ninth One-day International in Bengaluru on Friday after replacing fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

“This is a big opportunity for Mir to learn and I am sure that he will overcome this,” added Morkel.

“It is for us to support him in tough times. The character he has shown as a player is strong and I am sure he will get through it.”

Morkel, who played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is in a distinguished South Africa career, admitted that the pressures of a World Cup can weigh on all players.

“This is a big stage and the margins are very small and at times it´s brutal,” said Morkel.

“As a youngster and as a quality player, playing the World Cup in India is a great experience for all.”

Morkel praised Shaheen after the Pakistan strike bowler overcame the disappointment of seeing Warner dropped to go on and claim 5-54.