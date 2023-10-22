Tackle inflation

Inflation is a major issue in Pakistan right now, and it is causing grave difficulties for people in their daily lives. The rising prices of everyday items like fuel, food, and utilities keep going up, making it harder for people to afford basic necessities. As price hikes put a strain on household budgets, it gets tough for individuals and families to manage their expenses.

It is important for the government to address this issue and implement effective policies to regulate prices. It is also essential for them to work with businesses, economists, and the public to address this problem. By taking steps to stabilize prices and improve the economic situation, they can help alleviate the burden on the people.

Afsa Shoukat

Karachi