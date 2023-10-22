How surprising!

This refers to the news report ‘Stage set for Nawaz’s hassle-free homecoming’ (Oct 21). I am 85 years old, have lived and worked in three continents and have been a keen newspaper reader all my life. However, unless my memory is failing me, I cannot recollect any case of a prisoner serving long sentences given permission to go abroad for medical treatment, and, to make the story even more thrilling, still being given a celebratory status on his eventual return to the country.

There could be some justification for not arresting him at the airport. However, with the sentenced man attending social/political events first and surrendering to the court at leisure – with a possibility of seeking further relief due to health emergency – this is surely taking the joke a bit too far.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi