Power woes

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to frequent power outages in the city; this has caused problems for people of all classes and ages. Due to the constant power failure, factories are reporting low levels of production.
Students also cannot study comfortably, and this has a negative impact on their studies. Power outages are one of the reasons why development in the country has not kicked off. All stakeholders must work together to solve this problem immediately.
Maryam Khalil
Karachi
