Right to study

In Punjab, the decision by the caretaker government regarding the privatization of government schools has created panic and chaos. Students, teachers and parents are united in the protest against this ill-thought-out decision. Parents have expressed their inability to afford private education. This crisis, if unaddressed, will hinder progress and leave countless children without education.

The government should think about protecting our public education, which is vital for our success and progress. Every child deserves an equal chance at receiving an education.

Zarjan Mohammad

Kech