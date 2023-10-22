Gaza bleeds

Israel’s brutal attack on a hospital in Gaza shows the impunity enjoyed by the IDF. World leaders, surprisingly, have failed to safeguard the rights and lives of Palestinians. They are more interested in sending billions of dollars to Israel to strengthen the settler state’s defence.

The hypocritical attitude of world leaders has exposed their false claims of being human rights defenders. At this point, nothing else matters. All countries should be focused on providing aid and healthcare to the 2.2 million unarmed Palestinian civilians trapped in Gaza.

Zakeriya Ali

Islamabad