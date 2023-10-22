Gaza bleeds

Israel’s brutal attack on a hospital in Gaza shows the impunity enjoyed by the IDF. World leaders, surprisingly, have failed to safeguard the rights and lives of Palestinians. They are more interested in sending billions of dollars to Israel to strengthen the settler state’s defence.
The hypocritical attitude of world leaders has exposed their false claims of being human rights defenders. At this point, nothing else matters. All countries should be focused on providing aid and healthcare to the 2.2 million unarmed Palestinian civilians trapped in Gaza.
Zakeriya Ali
Islamabad
The people of Palestine have been under a brutal occupation since 1948. Thousands of families have lost their loved...
Inflation is a major issue in Pakistan right now, and it is causing grave difficulties for people in their daily...
This refers to the news report ‘Stage set for Nawaz’s hassle-free homecoming’ . I am 85 years old, have lived...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to frequent power outages in the city; this has caused...
In Punjab, the decision by the caretaker government regarding the privatization of government schools has created...
The justice system in Pakistan does not work independently, leading to justice for only the privileged and not for the...