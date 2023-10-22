The justice system in Pakistan does not work independently, leading to justice for only the privileged and not for the underprivileged. This is evident from the fact that Nawaz is allowed to land in Pakistan to become PM for the fourth time.
Under the current circumstances, holding general elections will only waste tons of money as people’s votes have no value in a country where ‘selections’ are common. How can our leaders realize the difficulties being faced by the downtrodden when they are so divorced from reality? Their hunger for power is based on their aspirations to become richer.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
