Wind of change?

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Lucky Nawaz’ (Oct 20). It has discussed the facilities granted to Nawaz by state functionaries for his safe return. Nowhere in the world does a convict and proclaimed offender enjoy such concessions – which point to a deal with ‘neutrals’. The best time to return was when his brother was PM, but it was his narrative against the usual suspects that became a major hurdle. However, there was a sudden change in his tone and narrative – after he listened to people around him – that paved the way for his return.

The question is: how will he convert the crowd into voters and beat the PTI’s popularity? Getting a two-third majority may seem a simple dream, but ground realities are totally different. Those who use the crutches of ‘powerful forces’ are bound to fail in the long run. It seems that this time, all predictions and assessments are likely to fail as happened in the 1970 elections. To bring stability and economic revival to Pakistan, the only solution lies in giving equal opportunities to all players and call for free and fair elections.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi