Disappointed

The Pakistani cricket team has lost two important World Cup matches – against India and Australia. Cricket fans have observed that the reason for Pakistan’s dismal performance is a lack of confidence. In the match against India, Pakistani batters completely failed, and now our bowling attack failed in front of Australian batters.

These two matches have been a big disappointment for us. The Pakistani team has to struggle hard to qualify for the semi-finals. Players must break away from negative thoughts and must enter the playing field confidently.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki