An unending challenge

A health worker, escorted by a police officer, administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a vaccination campaign in Peshawar. — AFP/File

Polio is not going anywhere from Pakistan – or at least, as things stand, not anytime soon. A few days back, environmental samples taken from the country’s four major cities – Chaman, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar – tested positive for the poliovirus. This was reported a week after samples from Hub, Lahore, and Peshawar tested positive for the virus. This has hopefully set alarm bells ringing in the healthcare department, with the country’s caretaker minister for health ordering the relevant authorities to take all possible measures to protect children from this life-long disease. Regardless of the latest disturbing news, Pakistan’s performance this year has been better. As compared to 2022 when the country reported 20 new polio cases, only three new cases have been reported in the 10 months of 2023. But the fact that the samples have turned out to be positive suggests that the problem is still very much present and needs urgent attention.

The caretaker health minister is of the opinion that the virus has travelled from Afghanistan – the only other country in the world except Pakistan where polio is still an epidemic. Whatever the route taken by the virus to reach, it is certain that the problem is now ours to deal with. Blame game cannot go much far, and in the end, it is on the government of Pakistan to increase its efforts to keep the children of Pakistan safe from the virus. What is missing from the government’s anti-polio drive is more effective awareness campaigns. Short informative videos and social media posts should be made to explain to people about the consequences of missing the polio vaccination deadline and why their children should be given polio drops.

The lack of trust that people have in our healthcare authorities has made it difficult for the government to carry out well-meaning projects. Parents look at government-approved initiatives with suspicion and rarely agree to get their child the essential drops that can save them from life-long disability and other related issues. It is important for a child’s parents and guardians to understand that there is no cure for polio and that only through immunization can a child’s future be secured. Through the use of AI, the government can make interactive chatbots that can assuage parent’s fears and provide answers to their questions. In the past, the government took impressive initiatives to vaccinate children. Polio workers would revisit houses to ensure that no child is left behind. But all of this requires people’s cooperation as well. All efforts should now be made to bridge the gap between people and the government and create trust between the two. Polio is a dangerous and soul-crushing disease that creates countless difficulties for children; all stakeholders have to get together to put an end to this avoidable disease.