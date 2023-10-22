The return of Nawaz Sharif

Former Prime Minister and PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif (top R) addresses his supporters gathered at a park during an event held to welcome him in Lahore on October 21, 2023. — AFP

Emotion trumped politics as Nawaz made his first live speech at a rally in Pakistan after four years in exile. Much has been said on the how and why of the return of Punjab’s once favourite son. That analysis stands, given the particular circumstances surrounding politics in the country. But Saturday evening was for Nawaz to make a grand re-entry into politics, and try and revive his party’s dwindling popularity in a time of crippling inflation. The PML-N managed to put together an acceptable enough power show at Minar-e-Pakistan. A visibly emotional Nawaz reaching the stage set the tone for the evening’s messaging: heavy on nostalgia, justifiable emotional references to his deceased wife Kulsoom Nawaz and his deceased mother, and visible reservations regarding his ouster from power. There had been a lot of wonder at what Nawaz Sharif’s ‘narrative’ would be on his return. Anyone expecting a speech of resistance or vengeance would have been disappointed on both counts. Nawaz opted for the role of elder statesman, emphasizing several times that he was not back to take revenge, but to unite the country and lead it towards prosperity. The ‘rising up’ by Nawaz was however not without its references to just how much he and his family and his party had suffered – in a shift from his earlier iteration we weren’t told who was inflicting all that misery on him and his people.

Nawaz has now set the tone for what will probably be the PML-N’s narrative going forward into the elections: a party that has been around, knows the business of the state, knows people’s economic misery, and also knows what it’s like to be persecuted – but is still willing to work for the people. A politics of compromise and unity as opposed to a politics of defiance. On the economic front, Nawaz made much of the inflation rate, electricity prices and prices of other commodities when he was in power and how things have drastically changed over the years because someone somewhere decided to throw him out. What he failed to mention was the PDM government’s economic performance or lack thereof. The irony of talking about inflation as Ishaq Dar sat on the stage might be too much to digest at least for economic experts in the country. In a nutshell, the somewhat vague agenda given by Nawaz includes reducing expenses, improving governance, enhancing exports and bringing in reforms. In a throwback to the Nawaz of the past, he did make a point to talk about keeping good ties with neighbouring countries. But the most important takeaway for all would be the reference to ‘working together’ for growth and prosperity – what some may see as a not-so-hidden hint at maintaining more of the same-pageness that he once accused Imran of indulging in.

Perhaps one of the more redeeming qualities of Nawaz has always been an effortless calm. Despite the high emotions, and the visible grief over what his family went through, Nawaz made it a point to say that he will not bring himself to speak of Imran Khan in a way that lowers his ‘political training’ – no dirty politicking at least in speech. That is something all mainstream parties in Pakistan should keep in mind: there need to be some lines that they should all promise not to cross. The political polarization that started under Imran Khan has now reached epic proportions. And, while Nawaz Sharif’s sentiments are appreciated, he needs to also realize that 2023 is not the age to take jibes at women participating with equal enthusiasm – whether in slogans or in song and dance – at political rallies; the PML-N needs to grow up and embrace the 21st century. With a much-needed prayer for Palestine and condemnation of Israel, Nawaz’s first appearance back home will be seen as a success by his supporters. But analysts rightly warn that populist talk of bringing down inflation may work well as a first speech but what is needed is a clear roadmap, especially when his handpicked finance minister wreaked havoc on the economy. Nawaz faces significant challenges: one of them will be to win back those voters and supporters who are angry at the rising inflation. The other will be to ensure that his party regains its popularity that it lost to the PTI due to the PDM rule. Lastly, it will be a huge challenge for him to have elections that are credible. With no opposition, an election cannot be credible.