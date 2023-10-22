Healthcare infrastructure needs locally-produced equipment, devices. The News/File

KARACHI: Healthcare experts have said there was need to locally-produce medicine devices and equipment for the development of stable healthcare infrastructure and meeting the demand of local hospitals and medical units.

Speaking at a seminar “Boosting Medical Devices Development in Pakistan” at the 20th Health Asia Exhibition recently, Dr Shahid Noor, Chairman, Saman-e-Shifa Foundation said Pakistan should set up a full-fledged sector for producing medical devices following international standards to ensure affordable treatment for the masses.

The local assembly followed by manufacturing of the medicine equipment and devices will reduce the country’s import bill on a sustainable basis, while on the other hand, it will develop the infrastructure of healthcare sector at a better pace to provide quality treatment to the masses.

Noor shared that local manufacturers in collaboration with universities have developed more than 20 important equipment, including ventilators, cardiac stents, and glucometers, while a number of new devices are being produced at present.

“Our mission is to not only decrease the reliance on imported medical devices, but to develop our standard at par with global standards to export made-in-Pakistan brands to different countries with pride as similar to what we feel for the locally-made football, when it is utilised in international sports events,” the chairman of the foundation said.

He urged the government to waive off duties on raw material of medical devices, which would also accelerate the production of this emerging sector in Pakistan.

Dr Abdul Bari, CEO, Indus Hospital said local production of healthcare devices will drastically decrease the cost of treatment of critical health issues in the country, which always goes up due to the impact of dollar-rupee disparity.

On the other hand, he added, the supply chain of local industry will be streamlined to ultimately benefit citizens.

Affordable medical devices can be utilised in small healthcare units due to affordability, which will ultimately improve the standard of health practices in Pakistan.

Renowned doctor Prof Tipu Sultan said Pakistan has capacity, talent and most importantly the political will mainly under the support of SIFC, which will attract local and foreign investment in this sector.

He urged the stakeholders to set up research and development departments in collaboration for focusing on innovation to produce medical devices and equipment for local and international markets.

Speakers also urged the government to set up a specialised regulatory body for this sector in collaboration with industry, academia, policymakers and members of civil society, so the development happens at a fast pace.

They also urged the government for upgrading the curriculum of the universities through industry and academia linkages, which should also include internship programmes in industrial units.

Other speakers were HEC Chairman Sindh, Tariq Rafi, NED University Vice Chancellor Sarosh Lodhi, Dr Farhan Essa, Prof Dr Murtaza Najabat, etc. During the 20th Health Asia, several seminars were also held on various topics. There are nearly 150 companies participating in the trade fair, including foreign companies from China, Hungry, Iran, etc.