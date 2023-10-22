Bullish stocks seen as gas price adjustment looms. The News/File

Stocks are expected to continue their bullish trend in the next week, as investors anticipate a positive outcome from the government's plan to adjust gas prices and tackle the circular debt issue.

The market settled on a positive note by breaching the 50,000 points level in the outgoing week.

The KSE 100 Index gained 2.5 percent on a week-on-week basis largely on account of news that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting has been summoned on Monday to give a nod for jacking up the gas rate.

The market gained in the "ongoing result session where earnings and payout are at the higher end given the absence of super tax impact on the bottom line of the companies in the quarter, T Bill auction during the week where yields declined indicating interest rates have peaked and overall appreciation of the rupee against the dollar even though some pressure was observed in the middle of the week on account of reported international payments," said Topline Securities in its note.

Other major developments during the week were the reduction in prices of petroleum products, the LSM number which clocked in at 8.4 percent month-on-month higher during August 23, and the current account deficit for the month of September coming in at $8.0 million as compared to the current account deficit of $164 million in August 2023, the brokerage said.

Increased participation was observed by the investors during the outgoing week as the average daily traded volume and value stood at 405 million shares (up by 7.7 percent week-on-week) and Rs13 billion (up by 18 percent week-on-week) respectively.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said during the week the market crossed 50,000 points, a milestone that has occurred after six years. The market maintained its bullish trend on the back of the economy gaining traction, interest rates and inflation peaking out, a strong currency, and robust results posted by companies. "On the economic front, the current account deficit for September 2023 amounted to $8mn, marking a significant 98 percent year-on-year decrease."

Also, the recent data published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) indicates an uptick in the output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for August 2023, showing a 2.5 percent increase on a year-on-year basis. Furthermore, cut-off yields of 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month witnessed a decline of 30bps, 45bps, and 44bps, respectively, in the auction held this week.

On top of this, the SBP forex reserves rose by $67 million reaching $7.7 billion as at October 6, 2023. The rupee closed at 278.8 against the greenback, depreciating by Rs1.18 or 0.42 percent week-on-week.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from commercial banks (290pts), fertilizer (174pts), power (159pts), cement (106pts), and E&P (98pts). The sectors which contributed negatively were food & personal care products (7pts), and textile composite (5pts).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were HUBC (124pts), ENGRO (82pts), PPL (69pts), MCB (62pts), and PSO (61pts). Whereas, scrip-wise negative contributions came from UNITY (21pts), DAWH (10pts), PTC (9pts), MTL (9pts), and RMPL (9pts).

Foreigner buying was witnessed during this week, clocking in at $2.3 million compared to a net buying of $1.4 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in commercial banks ($1.9 million) and technology & communication ($0.9 million). On the local front, selling was reported by banks/DFIs ($3.9 million) followed by mutual funds ($2.6 million). Average volumes arrived at 405 million shares (up 8 percent week-on-week) while the average value traded settled at $45 million (up by 13 percent week-on-week).