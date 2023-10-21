Capital police book Imran Khan’s counsel for attacking cop

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Capital Police have booked Sher Afzal Marwat, a counsel of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for attacking police personnel when he was standing at a U-turn on Constitution Avenue on Friday, police said. The Secretariat Police have registered an FIR under sections 324, 352, 506 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Constable of ICT Police, Javed Hamayun and initiated an investigation. The cop alleged in his complaint that the lawyer used threatening language against him and tried to drive his car over him but he escaped narrowly.

A similar case has been registered against Sher Afzal on the complaint of a leader of PML-N, lodged with the Aabpara police station on the allegation of thrashing and punching him during a TV talk show.