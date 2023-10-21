NA speaker condemns massacre by Israel in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that genocide, massacre and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and adjoining areas, are condemnable and reprehensible. He expressed these views during his visit to the Embassy of Palestine in Islamabad on Friday.

He said the world must not be a silent spectator in this darkest hour of human history, urging it to come forward immediately and play its due role not only in stopping the mayhem and barbarity of Zionist forces but in the resolution of the Palestinian issue under the UN Security Council and OIC resolutions. During his meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabei, the Speaker pledged unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. The Speaker voiced disapproval of the double standards exhibited by champions of human rights neglecting Israeli aggression. Raja Pervez Ashraf also expressed profound admiration for the courage and sacrifices of Palestinians, including children, for steadfastly resisting oppression with determination and an unwavering spirit.

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Speaker for visiting the Embassy and extending unwavering support to Palestine. He said the sentiments of the Pakistani people and its leadership have imparted bravery and courage to Palestinians.