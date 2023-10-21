Naval chief urges private sector to invest in maritime-related industries

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Friday said that large natural resources deposits of Pakistan’s maritime zones could enormously contribute to strengthen Pakistan’s economy. Addressing the participants of 25th National Security Workshop at Naval Headquarters, the Chief of the Naval Staff said that Pakistan Navy, besides providing impregnable defence of Pakistan’s maritime frontiers, also contributed towards development of maritime sector.

However, in order to exploit full maritime potential of Pakistan, private sector needs to invest in maritime related industries, he added. “We need to increase Pakistan’s flag carriers particularly in the private sector to save significant foreign exchange presently being paid to foreign shipping companies as freight charges, asserted the naval chief. Highlighting the challenge of marine pollution, he said that it was a clear and present danger for Pakistan and needed to be addressed on urgent basis. Earlier, the participants were briefed on Pakistan Navy’s challenges and responses, including PN contributions towards development of maritime sector.