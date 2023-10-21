PTI lauds formation of SC bench to hear military courts trial case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday appreciated the formation of a Supreme Court (SC) bench to hear the petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts.

PTI Spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that trying civilians in the military courts had neither any place in any civilised democratic society of the world, nor the Constitution of the country allowed it to do so. He pointed out the Attorney General of Pakistan had already given an assurance to the top court on August 3, 2023 and the court also categorically instructed the state institution to avoid any such trials.

However, he said, unfortunately, the state machinery was trying several citizens in the military courts despite the assurances of the AGP and clear instructions of the SC, which was serious deviation from the Constitution.

He stated that his party expected that the SC bench set up to hear this matter headed by Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan would take immediate notice of it to prevent the state from “violating the Constitution and the law”. The spokesperson hoped that the SC would revive the constitutional right to a fair hearing by annulling the administrative and legislative measures taken in this regard.

He also welcomed the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s decision of constitution of a bench to take up the much-needed petitions seeking holding of the elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days.

Hasan said that the ongoing series of serious deviations from the Constitution and gross violation of the fundamental and legal rights of the citizens were negatively impacting the ties between the state and the populace.

He pointed out that the Constitution was supreme in all respects, which was not only the base of the relationship between the state and the citizens but it was a guarantor of Pakistan’s survival, security and development.

The spokesperson reiterated the PTI’s demand that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should immediately issue its detailed written order pertaining to the party election symbol because the inordinate delay and non-issuance of the oral decision made on August 30 raised many eyebrows.

He urged the ECP to promptly provide a detailed decision in line with the verbal order given on August 30, as the electoral watchdog had no legal and constitutional justification to withhold the electoral symbol.