Israel’s aggression: Requisition for Senate session submitted

Senate of Pakistan. — Facebook/Senate of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: A requisition has been submitted for the Senate session, bearing signatures of members of Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and JUIF, to discuss the Israeli actions and atrocities committed against innocent Palestinians.

The requisition also includes the signatures of Senator Ali Zafar from the Tehreek-e-Insaf and Senator Taj Haider from the PPP.

The requisition, submitted with the endorsement of Taj Haider, calls for an immediate Senate session to discuss the Palestinian issue.

It emphasises the need for a comprehensive debate on Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, the apparent violations of Geneva Convention and UN Resolution on Palestine, and the particularly brutal Israeli airstrikes on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the tragic deaths of numerous innocent individuals, patients and hospital staff. The requisition also seeks to assess the Pakistani government’s efforts and stance in response to these events.

The requisition for the Senate session formally requests the chairman to convene the Senate, invoking Article 54 Clause 3 and Article 61 of the Constitution.

It’s worth noting that the PPP has made three previous attempts to requisition a Senate session, with the first two being rejected by the Senate Secretariat due to discrepancies in signatures and withdrawal of support by some senators.