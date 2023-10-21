Ashrafi appointed PM rep on religious harmony

LAHORE: Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has been reappointed Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SRPM) for Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Islamic Countries.

Ashrafi, a religious scholar and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, continues to serve as a vital bridge between the government and religious communities, both at the national and international levels. Renowned for his knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence and his dedication to peaceful coexistence, he has played a pivotal role in engaging religious leaders and scholars from diverse sects and schools of thought. His efforts have significantly reduced sectarian tensions and advanced religious tolerance in Pakistan.