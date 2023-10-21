LHC orders impounding smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the district government and the traffic police to take strict action against vehicles emitting smoke and impound them for multiple violations to control smog.
Hearing several petitions seeking remedy of environmental problems, the judge warned if court orders on smog were not followed, the director general of the Environmental Protection Agency would be issued a contempt of court notice. The judge directed that all deputy commissioners (DCs) in the province should establish smog control cells and asked the commissioner Lahore to ensure implementation of court instructions. The judge also directed that employees of government departments should use bicycles to reduce smog in the provincial metropolis.
The judge said the DCs should take measures to make Tehsildars and police inspectors leave their offices and target elimination of smog.
Justice Karim said an emergency cell for smog should also be established in the Commissioner’s Office and daily reports prepared.
