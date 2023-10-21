Italy PM Meloni leaves partner after sexist TV comments

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni with her now ex-partner Andrea Giambruno. Irish Times

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Friday she was separating from her partner, with whom she has a daughter, after he was recorded making sleazy comments.

The announcement came after Andrea Giambruno, a television presenter, was caught making overtly sexual and sexist comments to female colleagues off-air. “My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” Meloni wrote on social media, saying their paths had “diverged for some time”.

“How do you do, darling?” Giambruno is heard telling a female colleague on the sidelines of his talk show on the Rete 4 channel, owned by Mediaset. “Do you know that (name redacted) and I are having an affair? All of Mediaset knows it and now you do too,” he tells the woman, who is also off camera

“But we´re looking for a third person, as we do threesomes. Foursomes too. Would you like to be part of our working group?” he says in remarks broadcast by a different television channel on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, a spokesman for Mediaset, which is owned by the Berlusconi family, told the ANSA news agency Giambruno had been suspended as a presenter while the company looked into the situation.