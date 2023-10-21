Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund

PARIS: Wealthy and developing nations were at loggerheads in talks on Friday over a fund for the increasingly destructive impacts of global warming, as the president of next month´s UN climate talks urged countries to “deliver”.
The agreement to set up a dedicated fund to help vulnerable countries cope with climate “loss and damage” was a flagship achievement of last year´s COP27 talks in Egypt. But countries left the details to be worked out later.
A series of talks held this year have tried to tease out consensus on fundamentals like the structure, beneficiaries and contributors -- a key issue for richer nations who want China to pay into the fund.
On the final day of meetings Friday, just weeks ahead of the November 30 to December 12 COP28 talks in Dubai, nations remained deadlocked, with developing countries accusing the United States and others of hindering progress. “We are out of time,” said Sultan Al Jaber, the president-designate of the COP28 talks.
