Saturday October 21, 2023
Another 223 gas connections cut, Rs11m fine imposed

By Our Correspondent
October 21, 2023
LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Friday continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 223 connections, imposing a fine of Rs 11.78 million and processing 308 under-billing cases.

In Lahore, a regional team disconnected 20 connections for illegal use of gas, six for use of compressor and 12 under-billing cases were processed. In Bahawalpur, a regional team disconnected 22 connections for illegal use of gas, five for use of compressor and 16 under-billing cases were processed. The company disconnected five connections for illegal use of gas, two for use of compressor and 79 under-billing cases were processed in Multan. In Sheikhupura, a regional team disconnected 12 connections for illegal use of gas, one for use of compressor and 32 under-billing cases were processed.

A regional team in Mardan disconnected five connections on account of direct use of gas. In Peshawar, a regional team disconnected 46 connections for direct use of gas and illegal connections and 3 FIRs were lodged against gas thieves. In Sargodha, a regional team disconnected two connections for illegal use of gas and 39 under-billing cases were processed. A regional team in Gujranwala disconnected five meters for use of compressor and another two for illegal use of gas and 24 under-billing cases were processed. The team imposed a fine of Rs 0.56 million on gas thieves. The company disconnected 25 connections for illegal use of gas and 53 under-billing cases were processed. In Islamabad, a team imposed a fine of Rs 1.16 million for gas theft and under-billing. In Sahiwal, three connections were disconnected for illegal use of gas. A regional team in Faisalabad disconnected three connections for illegal use of gas, one for use of compressor and 42 under-billing cases were processed.