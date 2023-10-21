Solid steps stressed to cope with climate change, food insecurity. cscr.pk/

LAHORE: Punjab University Department of Food and Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with the Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan organised an awareness seminar “Impact of climate change on food security” and a walk under the theme “Water is Life and Water is Food”.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Sciences Prof Dr Saleem Haider, Head of Operations at HHRD Sajid Ali, faculty members and a large number of students were also present on this occasion.

Dr Saleem Haider, Chairman Department of Food Sciences Dr Shanawar Waseem Ali, President of the National Alliance for Safe Food Rana Awais Khan, Head of Quality Assurance at Yums Group and former DD Food Dr Mubeen Awan and climate specialist Dr Arshad Javed were among the guest speakers at the seminar.

Speakers said that the production in the Asia region is currently lower than its consumption. Moreover, climate change has posed severe food security threats to the region, with floods in 2022 causing $3.7 billion in losses to food systems. There is a pressing need to enhance production through support to smallholders and the introduction of high-yield varieties and improved breeds, they said.

The experts said that in Pakistan, 184 million people could not afford a healthy diet. One-third of the world’s population faces limited water access and 783 million people worldwide experience food insecurity, they said.

Pakistan may confront absolute water scarcity by 2025 due to inadequate policy planning, research, population growth, climate change, and inefficient water management. Climate change has both direct and indirect impacts on the agricultural production system, driven by rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns.

The speakers highlighted sustainable agriculture’s role in addressing climate change by optimising production and minimising carbon footprint. They also underscored the importance of resilient farming systems. The event showcased collective action and youth advocacy for climate change, demonstrating HHRD’s commitment to fostering sustainable solutions.