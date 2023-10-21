Transport officials directed to crackdown on overcharging drivers. The News/File

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport and Housing, Zafarullah Khan Umarzai, has issued directives for transport officials to visit passenger hubs daily and take stern action against drivers who overcharge passengers, ensuring that the benefits of reduced petroleum prices are passed on to the public.

In line with the caretaker provincial government’s special instructions, the Provincial Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authority have launched an extensive operation in collaboration with the district administration. They have initiated visits to locations such as T-road and others, commencing legal proceedings against those found overcharging passengers.

The Motor Vehicle Examiner in Peshawar, along with Traffic Inspection Staff (TIS), has been promptly addressing this issue by issuing challans to several drivers who have been overcharging passengers.

Authorities are now instructed to perform daily inspections at transport bases and bus terminals, scrutinising fare collection from passengers. Drivers engaged in overcharging will face route permit suspension, and vehicle owners will be subjected to fines.