Stolen vehicles handed over to owners

Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Shakir Hussain Dawar. Facebook

Islamabad:Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Shakir Hussain Dawar addressed a press conference at Police Lines Headquarters on Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit crackdown against car lifters.

During the press conference, he highlighted the Islamabad Capital Police Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) crackdown against car lifters and thieves and added that AVLU team ensures the arrest of 125 accused of 24 different notorious gangs including 20 car receivers. Police teams also recovered 178 vehicles worth Rs 462.5 million from their possession.

CPO Operation said that, due to the effective measures taken by Islamabad Capital Police, the car theft activities in the federal capital have been reduced by 10% as compared to previous year. The strategic use of modern surveillance techniques and effective coordination played a pivotal role in tracking down the elusive perpetrators, he added.

He further said that, with the help of Safe City Islamabad high tech cameras and surveillance, the AVLU team dismantled highly organized groups involved in car theft, including the notorious Bilal Sabit Gang, resulting in a significant decline in car snatching and theft in the city.

The police team also recovered stolen vehicles across Islamabad, KPK, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan leading to the arrest of multiple car theft groups and the recovery of various vehicle models.

At the end of the press conference, the CPO (Operations) handed over the keys of 40 recovered vehicles to their real owners, the citizens appreciated the police teams efforts and thanked Islamabad Capital Police for effective measures.