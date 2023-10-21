IHC orders ministry to notify results of test taken by daily wagers. The News/File

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the education ministry to notify the results of the test taken by daily-wage employees of the federal government's educational institutions for the regularisation of their services.

The orders were issued by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani during the hearing into a petition filed by those daily wagers.

Officials of the Federal Public Service Commission told the court that the results of the test taken by the daily-wage employees of the federal government's schools and colleges, especially teachers, lately for the regularisation of their services were sent to the education ministry on September 26.

They added that it was the job of the education ministry to notify those test results and take action on the service regularisation cases of the daily wagers in question. The officials said all petitioners cleared the test and interview for service regularisation. They produced a copy of the test results in the court for its consideration.

The high court ordered the ministry to post the test results of the successful candidates on its website and issue offer letters for permanent employment to them. It later adjourned the hearing until November 31.