MoU signed

LAHORE:Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore signed an MoU under the project of 'Tackling Food Security by Controlling Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases in Bovines' with Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Research) KP Peshawar, Center for Advanced Studies in Vaccinology & Biotechnology Quetta and Veterinary Research Institute Lahore, Punjab to enhance academic & research collaboration in vaccine production.