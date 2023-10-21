 
Saturday October 21, 2023
MoU signed

By Our Correspondent
October 21, 2023
LAHORE:Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore signed an MoU under the project of 'Tackling Food Security by Controlling Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases in Bovines' with Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Research) KP Peshawar, Center for Advanced Studies in Vaccinology & Biotechnology Quetta and Veterinary Research Institute Lahore, Punjab to enhance academic & research collaboration in vaccine production.