Cops awarded certificates, cash prizes

LAHORE:IG Punjab awarded complimentary letters, certificates and cash prizes to police teams and other agencies who arrested the accused involved in Daska, Sialkot firing case.
RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DPO Sialkot Hassan Iqbal, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz and DPO Pakpattan Capt (retd) Tariq received complimentary letters. Additional SP Sialkot Malik Naveed, DSP Organised Crime Rana Mahmood Al-Hassan and Incharge Security Inspector M Saeed received complimentary certificates and prizes.
CIA Sialkot's ASI Zahid Mahmood, Head Constable Waqas and SHO Phoolnagar received prizes. ASI Mubasher Ali Sajid, Constables Tanveer Ahmed and Afzal Hussain were also given cash prizes and complimentary certificates.
Meanwhile, DPO Sialkot and his team called on the IG Punjab at Central Police Office on Friday. DPO briefed about the performance of the district police under police station diaries and informed about high profile cases traced in the past. IG appreciated Sialkot police for tracing robbery, kidnapping, murder and blind murder.
