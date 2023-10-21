AAKF members given reception. connecting.pk

LAHORE:IPP leader Abdul Aleem Khan has said that serving the humanity is only possible with the blessings of Allah Almighty.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception organised here for thousands of members and families of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation who are getting benefit from this institution.

He added that Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation (AAKF) was providing facilities to the masses without any discrimination while its scope would be further expanded in the coming days.

He said that free dispensaries, water filtration plants, facilities for prisoners, institutions for the care of special children, orphan houses for girls, marriage funds and other projects of AAKF were being run successfully. Similarly, programme was also launched for low-income families, while the AAK Foundation was also providing treatment to deserving patients in dialysis units functioning in three major hospitals of City.Abdul Aleem Khan thanked the thousands of members who participated there.