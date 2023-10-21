Beauty injections: Minister orders crackdown on quacks

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has ordered for launching a crackdown against unqualified persons administering beauty injections to their clients maintaining that only qualified skin specialists and surgeons were allowed to do this practice.
The minister was addressing a quarterly review meeting of District Drug Quality Control Boards of the province on Friday. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail and other relevant officials were also present. Dr Jamal Nasir directed that injections approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should only be used for beauty and skincare treatments and stern action should be taken against those violating this direction. He directed to ensure that no non-qualified beautician could administer skin care injections in the province.
He asked for issuance of licences to the manufacturers of cosmetics for guaranteeing quality control of these beauty products. He directed that the inquiry against the 11 drug inspectors, suspended in the Avastin injection case, should be finalised at the earliest. He observed that there was no political pressure on drug inspectors and other employees under the caretaker government, so they should work hard and uphold the merit.
Five members of dacoit gang arrested. Representational image.LAHORE:Organised Crime Unit City Kotwali arrested five...
Dr Zarfishan Tahir. Facebook LAHORE:Institute of Public Health has got the honour of becoming a constituent body of...
MoU signed. TwitterLAHORE:Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore signed...
Cops awarded certificates, cash prizes. FacebookLAHORE:IG Punjab awarded complimentary letters, certificates and cash...
Dr Kanwal Khalid. FacebookLAHORE:Renowned researcher and educationist Prof Dr Kanwal Khalid presented her latest...
LHC rejects LDA’s request to dispose of housing society case. The News/FileLAHORE:Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of...