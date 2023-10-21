Eviction policy targets no specific nationalities: Amir. x/kashmirwatch06

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir refuted claims of targeted legal action against specific nationalities residing illegally in Punjab, emphasising that the government’s focus was on foreign elements contributing to terrorism in the country. He clarified that the recent measures do not exclusively target Afghans, but encompass all unlawfully present foreigners.

While acknowledging the involvement of Afghans in recent anti-state activities, the minister stressed that the policy aimed to deal with all foreign individuals residing illegally in Pakistan. Notably, the 1.4 million Afghan refugees, who have received temporary authorisation from NADRA, are not included in this initiative. These refugees, of which 1.64 million reside in Punjab, possess valid registration cards, affirming their legal status in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at the DGPR office, the minister explained that the Punjab government’s approach aligns with the federal government’s efforts to repatriate unlawfully residing foreigners.

A deadline of October 31 has been set for individuals, including those with expired visas, to either furnish their documentation by November 1 or depart from Pakistan.

Amir Mir dispelled misinformation regarding eviction actions against Afghan journalists, underlining Pakistan’s historically empathetic stance towards refugees and migrants. He assured that this compassionate policy would persist in the future, emphasising, however, that all foreign residents must adhere to constitutional and legal provisions.

Emphasising the November 1 deadline for action against illegally residing foreigners, Amir Mir stressed its finality, with no extensions granted thereafter.Responding to queries about the return of the former prime minister, the minister affirmed the continuation of security provisions for ex-prime minister, as was the practice in the past.

Regarding the teachers’ protest, he clarified that the government had no intention to privatise any government institution or school in Punjab.