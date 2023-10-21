NC gets PFF headquarters back

MARDAN: Punjab Board of Revenue on Friday handed over the possession of the PFF headquarters to the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee.
According to sources, the state machinery took keen interest in the resolution of the dispute and Punjab Board of Revenue officials handed over the secretariat keys to a PFF NC senior member Shahid Niaz Khokhar.
Punjab Board of Revenue had sealed the house five days ago in the lease dispute. The development will now help the PFF NC to focus on the preparation of the senior team for the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and on holding the PFF elections as per mandate of FIFA which is March 2024..
