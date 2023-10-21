Woakes’ form a ‘frustration’ ahead of key clash: Buttler

Cause for concern: England's Chris Woakes in action against Afghanistan. AFP

MUMBAI: England captain Jos Buttler accepted Chris Woakes´s form with the new ball was a major concern heading into the faltering champions´ key World Cup clash against South Africa on Saturday.

England´s title defence in India is in deep trouble after a shock defeat by Afghanistan left them with a single win to their name. Woakes has taken just two wickets across England´s first three games at a hugely expensive average of 67.5

The 34-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has struggled to make an impact on Indian pitches and went wicketless during a stunning 69-run loss to Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday. “He´s been a fantastic performer for an incredibly long time for England in all the formats and especially in one-day cricket,” said Buttler of Woakes during a pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Friday.

“And we´re all honest guys, right? We´re all honest professionals who hold each other to high standards and individually expect a lot of ourselves. He knows he´s not performing quite how he would like to at the minute and that´s frustrating.”

With Ben Stokes declaring himself fit for the first time this tournament following a hip problem, someone will have to make way. But Buttler was at pains to stress the axe had yet to fall on Woakes, a veteran of 117 one-day internationals.

“We always back all our players that are in our team -- we picked them for a number of reasons and one because they´re high-class players and he (Woakes) is certainly one of those.” “He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to.” Bavuma thrilled his Tendulkar wish comes true

Temba Bavuma said he would fulfil a cherished ambition on Saturday when he leads out South Africa in a World Cup match against England at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of his boyhood idol Sachin Tendulkar.

One of the Mumbai venue´s most memorable moments came when it staged the 2011 World Cup final, with Tendulkar a member of the India side that defeated Sri Lanka to the delight of his adoring fans.

South Africa captain Bavuma, an admirer of the batting great, told a pre-match press conference on Friday: “I think for me, growing up, idolising a guy like Sachin Tendulkar, the Wankhede was a stadium you always heard about.

“So, to have that opportunity to be playing, that´s another tick off my list as a cricketer.” “The guys that have played here, JP Duminy, Quinton, they´ve spoken about how it can be a batter´s paradise,” said opening batsman Bavuma.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

England vs South Africa

1:30 pm

PST