Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR
New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.923
India 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.659
South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.385
Australia 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.193
Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.456
England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084
Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.784
Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.993
Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.250
Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.532
Najmul urges batsmen to improve after India loss. AFPPUNE: Stand-in Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his...
Kohli’s ‘special feeling’ over 48th ODI century at World Cup. AFPPUNE: Virat Kohli said he was enjoying the...
NC gets PFF headquarters back. FifaMARDAN: Punjab Board of Revenue on Friday handed over the possession of the PFF...
Pandya out of India’s clash with NZ. Super SportsNEW DELHI: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of...
‘Not an upset’ if Dutch keep winning at World Cup.BarronsLUCKNOW: Dutch batsman Teja Nidamanuru believes it will...
IOC rejects Putin’s ‘ethnic discrimination’ claims. Times of IndiaGENEVA: The International Olympic Committee on...