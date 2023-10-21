 
Saturday October 21, 2023
Home > Sports

Points Table

By Our Correspondent
October 21, 2023
Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.923

India 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.659

South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.385

Australia 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.193

Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.456

England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084

Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.784

Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.993

Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.250

Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.532