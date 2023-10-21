Records set by Pakistan, Australia openers in Bengaluru. Twitter

KARACHI: Openers from both Australia and Pakistan set records during their World Cup match in Bengaluru on Friday.

Although Pakistan lost the match by 62 runs, their opening pair of Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul-Haq created a record while chasing Australia’s 368. The two became the first Pakistani opening pair to register a century partnership against Australia in a World Cup match. They provided a remarkable 134-run start to the team.

The partnership was finally ended when Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder, dismissed Abdullah Shafique, who had contributed 64 valuable runs to Pakistan’s total. Imam ul-Haq got out after scoring 70.

Earlier, Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scored the second-highest opening stand in men’s ODI World Cups. They scored 259 runs together. The highest is 282 between Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga against Zimbabwe in 2011. It was only the fourth instance in World Cup history that both openers notched centuries in an innings.

The Warner-Marsh partnership was the first 200-plus runs stand against Pakistan at the men’s World Cup. The previous highest was the unbeaten 175-run opening stand between Brian Lara and Desmond Haynes in 1992. Meanwhile, Pakistani left-arm sensation Shaheen Afridi overtook Mohammad Amir to become the left-arm pacer with the second most international wickets for Pakistan.

Shaheen had 259 wickets before Friday’s encounter against Australia, the same as Amir. Shaheen with his five-for overtook the 31-year-old and is now only behind Wasim Akram as the left-arm with most wickets for the Greenshirts.

Pakistan won the toss

Australia innings

Warner c sub (Shadab) b Haris 163

Marsh c Usama b Shaheen 121

Maxwell c Babar b Shaheen 0

Smith c & b Usama 7

Stoinis lbw b Shaheen 21

Inglis c Rizwan b Haris 13

Labuschagne c sub (Shadab) b Haris 8

Cummins (c)not out 6

Starc c Saud b Shaheen 2

Hazlewood c Rizwan b Shaheen 0

Zampa not out 1

Extras: (b 1, lb 10, w 14) 25

Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 367

Fall of wickets: 1-259, 2-259, 3-284, 4-325, 5-339, 6-354, 7-360, 8-363, 9-363

Bowling: Shaheen 10-1-54-5, Hasan 8-0-57-0, Iftikhar 8-0-37-0, Haris 8-0-83-3, Usama 9-0-82-1, Nawaz 7-0-43-0

Pakistan innings

Abdullah c Maxwell b Stoinis 64

Imam c Starc b Stoinis 70

Babar c Cummins b Zampa 18

Rizwan lbw b Zampa 46

Saud c Stoinis b Cummins 30

Iftikhar lbw b Zampa 26

Nawaz st Inglis b Zampa 14

Usama c Starc b Hazlewood 0

Shaheen c Labuschagne b Cummins 10

Hasan c Inglis b Starc 8

Haris not out 0

Extras: (b 1, lb 7, w 11) 19

Total: (all out, 45.3 overs) 305

Fall of wickets: 1-134, 2-154, 3-175, 4-232, 5-269, 6-274, 7-277, 8-287, 9-301, 10-305

Bowling: Starc 8-0-65-1, Hazlewood 10-1-37-1 Cummins 7.3-0-62-2, Zampa 10-0-53-4, Maxwell 5-0-40-0, Stoinis 5-0-40-2

Result: Australia won by 62

Player of the match: David Warner

Umpires: Michael Gough, Jayaraman Madanagopal