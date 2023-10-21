Djokovic to open 2024 at United Cup, but no Nadal

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) will start his 2024 season at the United Cup, but Rafael Nadal (R) was not on the Spain team. AFP

SYDNEY: World number one Novak Djokovic will open his 2024 season at the mixed teams United Cup in Australia, but injury-plagued Rafael Nadal was not on the Spain team announced on Friday.

Djokovic will spearhead Serbia at the tournament from December 29-January 7 in Sydney and Perth as he builds towards the defence of his Australian Open title. Nadal was part of the Spain team in 2023 before injuring his hip at the opening Grand Slam of the year. He has been out of action since and underwent surgery in June.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said this month Nadal planned to make his return to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open, which follows the United Cup. Nadal responded on social media by thanking Tiley for his “confidence”, without confirming if he would appear.

There are ATP events in Brisbane, Adelaide and Auckland in early January that Nadal could also use to prepare for the Australian Open.