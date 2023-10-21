Yasir leaves for Asian Throwing Championship today. x/CorneredTigers1

MARDAN: Aiming to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan will fly out of Lahore for Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (today) to feature in the Asian Throwing Championship slated to be held from October 24-25.

Yasir will play on October 25 and will return on October 26. Yasir trained for around ten days at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, under the supervision of coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari.

Before the training camp, he also passed through a few days of rehab. However, he now feels well and is confident of delivering in the event. “Yes thanks God I have good feelings now and that is why I have decided to feature in the event,” Yasir told The News on Friday.

Yasir finished fourth in the Asian Games with a throw of 78.13 metre. During the competition, he developed an injury in his left elbow which affected his flow in the event. “Although I have not recovered 100 percent I feel sound and know that I will deliver my best in the event,” Yasir said.

He said that he will play as per a plan. “Definitely I will stick to a certain plan. My coach Bukhari is not going with me but I will keep communicating with him and hopefully I will be able to deliver,” Yasir said. Yasir’s best throw is 79.93 metre which he managed in the Asian Championship in Bangkok in August which earned him a bronze medal.

Yasir will need to achieve an 85.50 metre throw to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Former international hurdler Asghar Gill will accompany Yasir as manager.

Yasir’s coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari told The News that he expects a lot from Yasir. “You know Yasir was injured and I have now made him fit. He has trained well and I expect a good throw from him,” Bukhari said. “Yasir is a talented athlete and I wish to see him in the Paris Olympics” he said.