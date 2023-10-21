Watson says major path for LIV golfers is ‘common sense’

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson says it is "common sense" for major tournaments to find a way for top LIV Golf talent to enter despite a lack of world ranking points, saying he expects such a path is "coming soon". AFP

MIAMI: Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has said that major tournaments making a path for more LIV Golf competitors despite fading world ranking points is “common sense” and “coming soon.”

The 44-year-old American spoke ahead of the LIV Golf League Team Championship at Doral. Watson was concerned about last week´s decision by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) board to deny ranking points for the 54-hole events of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, whose players are banned from PGA Tour events that offer OWGR points.

Major championship representatives were among the OWGR decision makers, but Watson says he expects the majors will find another way to include top LIV talent to ensure elite fields at their events.

“I think (a resolution) will be coming soon. Again, I have no idea. Nobody has called me and asked me, but it´s common sense,” Watson said. “Writing is on the wall that something is going to change in the near future.”

LIV Golf has only American Brooks Koepka, a five-time major winner who captured this year´s PGA Championship, and Australian Cameron Smith, the 2022 British Open champion, among the world rankings top 50, a cutoff point for many major entry methods.

“We shouldn´t go after world ranking points,” Watson said. “We should go after top 10, top 15, on our points list on LIV should get into majors. Makes it easy. These guys are so good. The top 10 this year could play against anybody.

“The PGA Tour has more people so they will have a bigger chunk of their money list in the majors. We´re a smaller group, so we have a smaller chunk. And that´s how it should be instead of putting rankings on people. You can´t rank somebody that plays in a different event.”