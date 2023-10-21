Sindh to start deporting illegal immigrants on Nov 1: home minister. The News/File

The Sindh caretaker government has announced that the process of deporting illegal immigrants residing in the province will properly start on November 1, 2023, after the expiry of the deadline given to them by the state authorities to voluntarily leave the country.

Interim Home Minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz made this announcement while speaking at a press conference along with Caretaker Law Minister Barrister Umer Soomro at the Karachi Press Club on Friday.

He said illegal immigrants were deported by host countries all over the world. He mentioned that earlier the deadline of October 31 was given by the government to the foreigners illegally residing in Pakistan to voluntarily leave the country.

After the expiry of the deadline, Nawaz said, the committees formed by the government for the purpose would start the operation of duly identifying illegal immigrants in their respective areas for deporting them.

The committees comprise the deputy commissioner of the district, relevant superintendent of police, and related officials of National Database & Registration Authority.

The home minister said the illegal immigrants would be deported to their native countries. To a question, he said aliens residing in Sindh belonged to different countries. He said that earlier the government had deported natives of India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Tanzania and of other nations to their respective countries.

Action was being taken against the alarming trend of use of narcotics in Karachi, and a crackdown had been in progress against the smuggling of petroleum products from Iran, he noted. Nawaz said the operation against the dacoits in the riverine belt of the province would continue till the imprisonment of each and every criminal present in the area, and criminals would be arrested from their hideouts. The operation against the bandits in the riverine areas was jointly being conducted by police and Rangers.

Answering another question, the home minister said the caretaker provincial government would transfer police officers from any area in the province where there was any such requirement for restoring law and order. He was there would be no compromise on security affairs. He assured media persons that action would be taken against the illegal immigrants in the province on an indiscriminate basis as per the law.