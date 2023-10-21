‘Cyclone in Arabian Sea likely but no threat to coastal areas’

A low wind pressure in the Arabian Sea is likely to convert into Cyclone Tej, which is likely to hit the Oman and Yemen coasts. As per information, the system will not impact Pakistan’s coastal region.
A well-marked low pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea has concentrated into a depression and lies a distance of about 1,830km southwest of Karachi and 1,760km south of Gwadar.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a warning to all the deputy commissioners of Karachi has said that due to favourable environmental conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a tropical cyclone during the next 24 hours.
The system is likely to keep moving in the west/northwest direction towards the Oman and Yemen coasts. “None of the Pakistan coastal areas is likely to be impacted by the system,” said the PDMA.
Late on Friday night, a Met Office statement said the Depression over the southwest Arabian Sea moved slowly westwards, intensified further into a deep depression and lay centred around Latitude 9.4 °N & Longitude 61.2 °E.
The National Academy of Performing Arts. Wikipedia Khoya Hua AadmiThe National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting...
CEO, TDAP participated in CEOs meeting in Manila. The News/FileManila: Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala? CEO, TDAP,...
‘PCG committed to combating smuggling of humans, narcotics’. x/PakCoastGuardThe Pakistan Coast Guards remain...
KU, Russian Centre to introduce Russian language classes. WikipediaThe University of Karachi and the Head of the...
Moot demands immediate registration of home-based workers. x/zehra1akhanA labour conference on Friday demanded the...
Iftikhar Arif gets PAL award for his book Bagh-e-Gul-e- Surkh. WikipediaISLAMABAD: Renowned poet and scholar Iftikhar...