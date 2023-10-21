‘Cyclone in Arabian Sea likely but no threat to coastal areas’

A beach in Karachi. zameen.com

A low wind pressure in the Arabian Sea is likely to convert into Cyclone Tej, which is likely to hit the Oman and Yemen coasts. As per information, the system will not impact Pakistan’s coastal region.

A well-marked low pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea has concentrated into a depression and lies a distance of about 1,830km southwest of Karachi and 1,760km south of Gwadar.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a warning to all the deputy commissioners of Karachi has said that due to favourable environmental conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a tropical cyclone during the next 24 hours.

The system is likely to keep moving in the west/northwest direction towards the Oman and Yemen coasts. “None of the Pakistan coastal areas is likely to be impacted by the system,” said the PDMA.

Late on Friday night, a Met Office statement said the Depression over the southwest Arabian Sea moved slowly westwards, intensified further into a deep depression and lay centred around Latitude 9.4 °N & Longitude 61.2 °E.