ZONG, LCCI sign deal.

LAHORE: Zong signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to revolutionise the landscape of communication and digitalisation.

Through this strategic alliance, Zong 4G’s Enterprise Solutions will play a pivotal role in meeting the evolving communication needs of LCCI and its esteemed members, as it aims to foster collaboration and synergies between LCCI and its member companies.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the significance of this collaborative effort during the MoU signing ceremony. “This partnership holds great promise for enriching the corporate sector of the city, harnessing the data and state-of-the-art technology prowess of Zong 4G, providing unwavering support to LCCI.”

Speaking on behalf of Zong 4G, the official spokesperson expressed unwavering commitment to advancing the digitalisation of Pakistan’s corporate sector. “Together, Zong 4G and LCCI are dedicated to building synergies that would empower LCCI and its member companies with comprehensive digital communication solutions.”

This collaboration promises to enhance diversity and bring cutting-edge technologies and advancements.